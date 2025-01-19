Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Heart-warming video shows the moment a groom became emotional as he watched his grandparents walk down the aisle, scattering petals while holding hands, instead of flower girls.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A groom was left in tears as his grandparents walked down the aisle instead of flower girls.

Faye Peirce and her husband George, both 27, married at Middle Stanley farm near Cheltenham, Gloucestershire on July 20 2024, with George’s grandparents taking centre stage as “flower grandparents".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jenny Bayliss, 80, and her husband Brian, 82, can be seen walking down the aisle scattering petals while holding hands, with George overcome with emotion.

George with grandparents Jenny and Bryan. | Emily Jayne Weddings / SWNS

Faye, a singer and sales professional from Winchcombe, Gloucestershire, said: “George’s granddad even set aside his walking stick for the big moment. They were so proud and excited to be part of it. Involving them in this way felt so meaningful and it’s something we’ll treasure forever.”

The day held even more surprises for the grandparents as the couple gave them a special moment on the dance floor.

Faye said: “We invited all married couples to the dance floor, where they gradually exited by length of marriage. Since George's grandparents were the oldest couple at the ceremony by the end it was just them dancing alone. It was like revisiting their "first dance" together. It was such a special way to honour their love and legacy.”

The video was filmed by @jamestaylorfilms and photographs were taken by @emilyjayneweddings. You can follow Faye for more updates @fayeplunkett.