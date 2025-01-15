Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A police officer can be heard shouting, “bingo!”, as he discovered 9kg of cocaine worth up to £750k in a cardboard box in a woman’s car boot.

Bodycam footage shows the moment a woman was caught with more than 9kg of cocaine, worth up to £750,000, in a cardboard box in her boot.

Linda Lawrence was pulled over at Norton Canes services, Cannock, as she was driving her brown Mitsubishi ASX on October 8 last year.

Police say nine blocks of cocaine were found in an open cardboard box in the boot of the vehicle, along with two mobile phones, her passport, a roll of brown parcel tape, plastic disposable gloves, pieces of paper with phone numbers on them, hotel receipts, and £140 in cash.

The drugs seized from Linda Lawrence's car. | West Midlands Police

At her home, bank statements were found showing payments of several hundreds of pounds had been paid into her account at apparently random intervals over a period of at least a year.

Linda Lawrence, 58, of St Neots in Cambridgeshire, admitted possession with intent to supply class A drugs and was sentenced to six years in prison at Stafford Crown Court on January 9.

DC Liam O’Brien, from the Regional Organised Crime Unit for the West Midlands (ROCUWM), said: “We believe Lawrence was being paid by others to transport these drugs around the country, and investigations into the wider drugs network continue.

“This was a really significant seizure of Class A drugs – drugs which would have gone on to cause untold misery on the streets of the UK.

“We work across the region to disrupt and arrest those involved in the supply and sale of drugs.”