Couple find hotel bed covered in crisps after husband's romantic gesture goes hilariously wrong

By Sean Gleaves, Jessica Martin
Published 28th May 2025, 22:04 BST
Updated 29th May 2025, 06:00 BST

A husband attempted to surprise his wife with a romantic gesture during a trip, but things took a hilarious turn.

Rachel Norman, 36, and her husband Johnnie, 35, were in the resort to celebrate her birthday.

Johnnie secretly asked hotel staff to place 30 assorted bags of crisps on their bed while they were out, hoping to surprise his crisp-loving wife.

Johnnie secretly asked the hotel to place 30 assorted bags of crisps, but the staff misunderstood and sprinkled the crisps on the sheets like salty confettiJohnnie secretly asked the hotel to place 30 assorted bags of crisps, but the staff misunderstood and sprinkled the crisps on the sheets like salty confetti
Johnnie secretly asked the hotel to place 30 assorted bags of crisps, but the staff misunderstood and sprinkled the crisps on the sheets like salty confetti | Rachel Norman / SWNS

However, the staff misunderstood the request, opened the bags and sprinkled the crisps on the sheets like salty confetti.

Stunned, Rachel thought they had fallen victim to a strange break-in when she opened the door, but she decided to sample some of the crisps anyway.

After a mortified Johnnie explained what had happened, the couple couldn’t stop laughing.

Rachel, an NHS worker from Accrington, Lancashire, said: “I was hysterical.

“His face was a picture.

“Since that day, he's never tried any more romantic antics, but it's one of our favourite memories.”

Rachel, a self-confessed crisp lover, used to eat up to four bags a day – spending up to £15 a week on them – before recently cutting down to one every two days in an effort to be healthier.

Johnnie Norman and his wife, Rachel found the incident hilariousJohnnie Norman and his wife, Rachel found the incident hilarious
Johnnie Norman and his wife, Rachel found the incident hilarious | William Lailey / SWNS

Johnnie, a warehouse operative, had bought the crisps for Rachel's 30th birthday on December 15, 2018.

He said: “Looking back, it really is funny! Like we had some sort of prawn cocktail crisp fetish.”

Hotel staff changed the sheets and gave the couple a voucher for another night's stay.

