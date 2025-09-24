Alice in Borderland will welcome viewers back for a final game 🃏📺

Alice in Borderland is set to conclude on Netflix.

The Japanese thriller’s final season is about to arrive.

But when exactly can you watch it?

It is almost time for the final game as Alice in Borderland prepares to conclude. The hit survival game thriller will be releasing on Netflix in a matter of hours.

First debuting back in 2020, the show is preparing to drop its third and last season this week. It is based on the manga of the same name by Haro Aso.

Netflix has promised ‘even higher stakes’ this time around. But when can you tune in?

What time is Alice in Borderland season 3 out?

Alice in Borderland season three is out on September 25 | Netflix

The show’s third season will arrive on Thursday (September 25) and comes nearly three years after the most recent set of episodes. Both of Alice in Borderland’s previous seasons were released in December, so it is a bit of a change this time around.

Netflix will release the full season at 8am British time on Thursday. It will be available from 3am ET/ 12am PT for American audiences.

Who is in the cast of Alice in Borderland?

Kento Yamazaki

Tao Tsuchiya

Hayato Isomura

Ayaka Miyoshi

Katsuya Maiguma

Koji Ohkura

Risa Sudou

Hiroyuki Ikeuchi

Tina Tamashiro

Kotaro Daigo

Hyunri

Sakura Kiryu

Yugo Mikawa

Joey Iwanaga

Akana Ikeda

Kento Kaku

Speaking about the new season, Kento Yamazaki said: “Since Arisu and Usagi are split into separate teams, I found it interesting to see the different atmospheres and character dynamics within each group. Over the seasons, the characters have become so beloved by fans, and I think that’s why the audience can really empathize with them during the life-or-death moments.”

Tao Tsuchiya added: “Everything Usagi has experienced in the past seasons is now part of her story, so whenever I needed to, I would go back and rewatch Seasons 1 and 2. With Season 3 featuring an original story, I felt it was important to approach this role with everything that’s happened so far in mind.”

Is Alice in Borderland season three the final season?

Sharing the trailer for the third season earlier this year, the Geeked Netflix account wrote: “What brings Usagi back to Borderland? The final season of Alice in Borderland launches September 25, only on Netflix!”

The show is due to have just six episodes this time around, slightly shorter than the two previous seasons.

