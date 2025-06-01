Code of Silence will feature a big guest star in the latest episode 🚨

Code of Silence surprises fans with a big guest star.

Rose Ayling-Ellis leads the cast of the acclaimed drama.

But who are the actors in episode five?

ITV is set to surprise fans with a big guest star appearance in Code of Silence’s latest episode. The familiar face will delight viewers and catch audiences off guard.

Rose Ayling-Ellis leads the cast of the acclaimed thriller - about a deaf woman brought into a police investigation because of her lip-reading skills. The stakes are rising as the show nears its conclusion.

But who else will appear in the latest episode of the ITV show? Here’s all you need to know:

Who is the guest star in Code of Silence this week?

Rose Ayling-Ellis in Code of Silence episode five | Mammoth/ ITV

Spoilers for Code of Silence episode five to follow. Don’t read unless you want the surprise to be ruined.

ITV is set to continue Code of Silence with episode five tonight (June 1). It will start at 9pm and will run for an hour, ending at 10pm.

After lots of mentions of Alison’s absent father so far in the series - we finally meet him in this episode. He is played by none other than John Bishop, yes that John Bishop.

The stand-up comedian is no stranger to more dramatic roles having previously appeared in ITV’s Fearless in 2017 - playing Steve Livesey. He also was Dan Lewis in series 13 of Doctor Who and in the 2022 specials as well.

Rose Ayling-Ellis and John Bishop in Code of Silence | Mammoth/ ITV

What to expect from Code of Silence tonight?

The preview for episode five, via Radio Times , reads: “Alison's feelings for Liam threaten to undermine the police's investigation, but after learning he has been using her to mislead the cops about the heist by hacking her hearing aids, she races to the gang's true target of the Hawthorne Estate Hotel.

“Meanwhile, the gang led by Braden executes their plan to steal the Joshi necklace using chaos and Liam's hacking to breach security, but a fatal shooting occurs.”

Who is in the cast of Code of Silence?

Beyond the surprise guest appearance in episode five, the show has had a fairly consistent cast throughout its early episodes. As previously mentioned, Rose Ayling-Ellis takes on the lead role in this ITV show - but she is also joined by plenty of recognisable faces.

The main cast includes:

Rose Ayling-Ellis as Alison Brooks

Charlotte Ritchie as DS Ashleigh Francis

Andrew Buchan as DI James Marsh

Kieron Moore as Liam Barlow

Other actors set to appear in the show include Nathan Armarkwei Laryea, Joe Absolom, Beth Goddard, Andrew Scarborough, Fifi Garfield and Rolf Choutan.

Where do you know Code of Silence cast from?

Rose Ayling-Ellis was recently a guest star in the latest season of Doctor Who. She appeared in The Well - a surprise sequel to beloved classic Midnight - playing lone survivor Aliss.

It has been a busy 2025, with Rose having also appeared in the BBC drama Reunion. But you may recognise her from the 19th series of Strictly Come Dancing back in 2021 which she won - as well as her role as Frankie Lewis in EastEnders.

Kieron Moore was part of the cast for Apple TV’s Masters of the Air in 2024. He also had a lead role in the streaming series Vampire Academy and appeared in Netflix’s The Sandman.

Viewers may recognise Charlotte Ritchie from the hit comedy series Ghosts, in which she played the lead role of Alison throughout the full show. She was also in Call the Midwife from 2015 to 2018 as Barbara Gilbert and also had a lead role in the final two seasons of Netflix’s You.

Andrew Buchan might feel like one of those faces you can’t quite place - but he has had many roles on TV over the years. He played Mark Latimer in Broadchurch and was Wallace Webb in Netflix’s Black Doves late last year.

