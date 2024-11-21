Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Spotify Wrapped is a big deal for fans.

It reveals your most listened to artists and songs - as well as podcast stats.

Fans are practically counting down the day until it releases.

The agonising wait for the arrival of Spotify Wrapped continues to drag on. Fans might be growing increasingly anxious and may even be worried that they’ve missed out on it already.

Users of the music streaming service were earlier urged to update their app to make sure that it is Wrapped ready. If you missed this message you need to make sure you know how to secure the latest version of Spotify.

But as the days tick down towards December and the end of the year grows nearer, we move ever closer to the release of Spotify Wrapped. If you aren’t religiously checking your app, you may wonder if it has already come out or not.

Here’s all you need to know about Spotify Wrapped’s release date in 2024.

You can access your previous Spotify Wrapped.

Has Spotify Wrapped released yet in 2024?

The answer is no, at least as of 12.01am British time on Thursday November 21. And you will likely have to wait a little bit longer before it drops - although it could arrive any day now.

Have I missed Spotify Wrapped 2024?

No, as previously mentioned as of Thursday November 21, Spotify Wrapped has not yet been released. So don’t worry if you haven’t checked your app in the last few days, you haven’t missed out.

When will Spotify Wrapped release in 2024?

The streaming giant has not announced publicly a release date yet. However, based on previous years, going back over half a decade, I found that Spotify tends to release its round-up on a Thursday and on the week that is the last week of November/ first week of December.

So for 2023, this date was November 30. Due this year being a leap year, if it follows the pattern, it should release on Thursday November 28 - however this is all just an educated guess and it is not definitive.

