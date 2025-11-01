I’m a Celeb has confirmed its start date and it is a ‘wonderful’ one 🌴🕷📺

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I’m a Celeb’s start date has been confirmed.

Fans have been offered a fresh look at the show.

It is only a couple of weeks away!

Set your calendars because it’s about to be the most wonderful time of the year. I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here is just a couple of weeks away.

ITV has confirmed the start date for the 25th series of the iconic reality show. Fans have also been given a new look at the programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plenty of names are being rumoured for the line-up, as we draw closer to the start of the series. But when exactly can you expect it on your TV screen?

When does I’m a Celebrity start in 2025?

I'm a Celebrity starts on Sunday, November 16 | ITV

The 25th edition of the legendary reality show is set to begin in just over two weeks time. ITV has set a start date of Sunday, November 16.

Viewers can expect the show to run for three weeks and it will continue into early December. Expect announcements on the cast in due course.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ITV has also offered a new look at this year’s edition of the show. Leaning into the concept that the arrival of the show means that Christmas is officially on the way, in the promo the much-loved presenting pair, Ant & Dec, can be seen donning matching Christmas jumpers adorned with patterns of spiders, bugs and the iconic gold stars that have long been synonymous with the show.

Ant said: “It’s the most wonderful time of the year… and it’s about to get even better with the news that the new series of ‘I’m A Celebrity…’ is just weeks away!”

Dec added: “Yes, it’s time to Ant and Dec(k) the halls and clear your diaries, because we’re coming back to your screens on 16th November!”

Ant continued: “As everybody knows, nothing says Christmas like a host of hungry celebrities in the Aussie jungle covered in bugs”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dec finished: “It’s the gift that keeps on giving. You’re welcome!”

See which stars are rumoured for this year’s edition of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here. From soap favourites to YouTube stars and even a boxing titan.