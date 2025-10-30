I’m a Celebrity has made a big announcement for 2025! 🕷📺

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I’m a Celeb has made a huge series 25 announcement.

The reality show will be back in November - and so will Unpacked.

But fans have a question for ITV about the line-up for the companion show!

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here is gearing up for its 25th series. The show will be making its highly anticipated return at some point in November.

The companion show Unpacked is set to return as well and the line-up has been confirmed. However, fans have been left asking the same question about it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plenty of names are being rumoured for the line-up, as we draw closer to the currently unspecified start date. But who will be on Unpacked in 2025?

I’m a Celeb announces line-up for Unpacked

New logo for I'm a Celebrity in 2025 | ITV

The companion show will be returning once the main show makes its debut in November. ITV has confirmed both will be back ‘next month’.

Jungle star and I’m A Celebrity… veteran Joel Dommett returns to host the series, joined by Capital radio DJ Kemi Rodgers. Together they’ll be serving up the latest behind-the-scenes secrets, unseen clips, exclusive interviews, and an insider's guide to the iconic Bushtucker Trials.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I’m a Celeb fans have a question about Unpacked

I'm a Celeb... Unpacked line-up for 2025 | ITV

Fans on social media were quick to ask where Sam Thompson was. The show’s official Instagram page was flooded with questions about him.

One wrote: “Where is Sam?” Another added: “Epic! But hang on where’s Sam?”

Fortunately, ITV already has an answer for fans! Throughout the season, Joel and Kemi will be joined by a host of celebrity guests and familiar faces. It will include Queen of the Jungle and England footballs’s very own Jill Scott MBE, comedian and actor Seann Walsh and I’m A Celebrity…fanatic Sam Thompson.

So fans need not fret, while Sam might not be one of the hosts this time around - he will still be appearing at points on Unpacked. There will also be other exciting household names, all of whom are primed to give their opinions on this year’s exciting jungle action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plus, iconic presenting duo Ant & Dec are also set to return at the top of each show to give their unique insights into all the latest camp action that viewers will have just seen on ITV1.

Once the vote-offs begin, each celebrity campmate will join the Unpacked studio fresh from their stint in the jungle, providing an exclusive insight into their I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! experience, complete with exclusive stories, behind-the-scenes revelations, and candid opinions on who they believe should be crowned King or Queen of the Jungle.

Joel Dommett said: “We’re back, bigger and better than ever! I’m beyond excited to be heading back down under with Kemi to bring viewers the very best I’m A Celebrity… action. It's going to be packed with more jungle juice than a Bushtucker Trial smoothie!”

Kemi Rodgers added: “I’m so thrilled to be back in the Unpacked studio reporting live on all the latest jungle action. Join Joel and I as we unpack more exclusive behind-the-scenes content, raw reactions and epic jungle secrets than ever before! If you’re an I’m A Celebrity… superfan like we both are, you won’t want to miss it.”

See which stars are rumoured for this year’s edition of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here. From soap favourites to YouTube stars and even a boxing titan.