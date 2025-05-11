Malpractice features plenty of new faces in series 2 on ITV 🩺

Malpractice features plenty of new faces in series 2.

The MIU are back to investigate a fresh case in the anthology show.

But who is in the cast for the ITV series?

Malpractice will continue its second series on ITV this evening. The investigation into Dr James Ford is heating up with just a few episodes remaining.

The thriller is an anthology show - so there are plenty of new faces for this latest season. Viewers might be wondering who plays the roles of the new characters.

But what time is the latest episode on TV? Here’s all you need to know:

Who is in the cast of Malpractice season 2?

SELIN HIZLI as DR Sophia Hernandez. Photo: © WORLD PRODUCTIONS/ITV.

Helen Behan and Jordan Kouamé return as the Medical Investigation Unit (MIU) are once again called in to investigate a doctor under fire. Starring Tom Hughes as Dr James Ford, alongside Selin Hizli, Zoë Telford, Rick Warden, and Ace Bhatti.

The new cast members include:

Tom Hughes - Dr James Ford

Selin Hizli - Dr Sophia Hernandez

Zoe Telford - Dr Kate McCallister

Ace Bhatti - Mr Arun Mansoor

Rick Warden - Dr Eric Sawers

Jessica Layde - Dr Bernadette Asamoah

Hannah McClean - Rosie Newman

Alex Price - Ed Newman

Which actors haven’t returned for Malpractice series 2?

The ITV thriller is an anthology show - with each season focusing on a new case. Among the only returning actors are Helen Behan and Jordan Kouamé as MIU investigators Dr Norma Callahan and Dr George Adjei.

The actors who were in season one who haven’t returned for the second series includes Niamh Algar - who played Dr Lucinda Edwards. She was the focus of the investigation - while James Purefoy who played Dr Leo Harris has also not returned for season two.

What time is Malpractice on TV?

The medical drama’s second series continues tonight (May 11). The show is once again being broadcast on ITV1/ STV and will also be available on ITVX and STV Player.

It is scheduled to start at 9pm and the episode will run for around an hour, including ad-breaks. There will be five episodes again - the same number as in season one.

Expect similar timings for the rest of Malpractice season two.

