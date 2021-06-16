Win two tickets for Amplify dance event at Ampthill Festival worth £50

Dance floor filler Roger Sanchez

Ampthill Festival is on the way and to celebrate we have a pair of tickets to give away for the Amplify dance event that kicks off the weekend on September 3.

Globetrotting dance artist Roger Sanchez will headline the main stage.

He is supported by Judge Jules and Kissy Sellout to ensure you will sing and dance until you can’t move any more!

Local house music DJs Shhh! are taking over the Dell too, so you’ll have your pick of the vibes.

Tickets are on sale now at ampthillfestival.com/box-office. It’s £25 for Amplify, or go large and combine with AmpRocks and Re-vAmp for £65.

McFly, Ash and Sleeper will make the Saturday rock, and Re-vAmp will keep all the family entertained throughout Sunday.

We have a pair of Amplify tickets worth £50 to be won.

To enter you need to fill in the coupon in this week's Bucks Herald (June 16), MK Citizen Extra (June 17), MK Citizen Lite (June 17) or Buckingham Advertiser (June 18).

The closing date is July 1.

Terms and conditions apply (see coupon).

Post to: Amplify competition, JPI Media, c/o Regus, Fairbourne Drive, Atterbury Lakes, Milton Keynes, MK10 9RG.