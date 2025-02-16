Unforgotten cast series six: who are new actors in ITV drama?
- Unforgotten has introduced a new cast of suspects for its latest season.
- ITV’s long-running crime drama is back for its sixth series.
- A fresh cold case means new actors - but who are they?
Unforgotten is back with a brand new case to keep viewers guessing. The date of the next episodes have been confirmed - while eager fans can watch it all already.
The ITV drama has seen plenty of changes in recent seasons following the departure of Nicola Walker. Each new cold case also introduces a range of potential suspects with connections to a murder.
But who are the new actors who have been added to the cast for series six? Here’s all you need to know:
Unforgotten’s new cast for series six
DCI Jessie James, DI Sunny Khan and the team are back to investigate yet another cold case. But who are the actors introduced for this latest mystery?
Jan Francis, best known for his role in Just Good Friend, has joined the cast alongside Damien Molony - of Being Human and Ripper Street fame.
MyAnna Buring portrays outspoken television commentator Melinda Ricci, Max Fairley is playing Martin 'Marty' Baines - an autistic man who lives with his mother in Kent. Elham Elas is playing Asif Syed, an Afghan studying for his UK citizenship test, and Victoria Hamilton will play history lecturer Juliet Cooper.
Who is in the main cast of Unforgotten?
- Sanjeev Bhaskar - DI Sunny Khan
- Sinéad Keenan - DCI Jessica 'Jessie' James
- Jordan Long - DS Murray Boulting
- Carolina Main - DS Fran Lingley
- Pippa Nixon - DC Karen Willets
- Georgia Mackenzie - pathologist Dr Leanne Balcombe
- Andrew Lancel - Jessie’s husband Steve
- Kate Robbins - Jessie’s mother Kate
Which actors have left Unforgotten over the years?
The ITV drama has seen some turn over of cast - from of course the guest actors who appear in specific storylines and seasons. But also the main duo has seen a significant change in recent seasons.
Nicola Walker originally starred as DCI Cassandra 'Cassie' Stuart in the first four seasons, before leaving the show. She was replaced by Sinéad Keenan in series five.
Also leaving the show after series four was Lewis Reeves, who played DC Jake Collier, Peter Egan, who played Martin Hughes, DCI Stuart's father and Jassa Ahluwalia - who was Adam Stuart, DCI Stuart's son.
Alastair MacKenzie joined the cast in series three as ex-DCI John Bentley, who later became Cassie’s partner. He also departed the show after series four.
