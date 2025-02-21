Why is Coronation Street not on TV tonight? ITV schedule change explained
- ITV has rejigged its TV schedule because of live sports.
- Coronation Street will not be on in its usual Friday night slot.
- Emmerdale has also been moved around because of football.
Coronation Street fans have been reminded not to get caught out by a change to the TV schedule tonight. ITV has rejigged its line-up due to live sports once again.
The soap has been moved around plenty in recent weeks between football and rugby. It means fans have to keep on their toes when following Corrie.
It has been a major week in soap land as EastEnders celebrated its 40th anniversary on the BBC. From an hour-long special to a live episode and a public vote - it has been a blockbuster event.
But can you expect a new episode of Coronation Street tonight? Here’s all you need to know:
Why is Coronation Street not on TV?
Soap fans planning to settle in to enjoy their usual Friday night instalment of Corrie after a long week at work are in for a bit of a rude awakening. Unfortunately the soap has been moved around this week because of the UEFA Women’s National League.
ITV are broadcasting the Lionesses match against Portugal tonight (February 21). Seema Jaswal presents the action from Estadio Municipal de Portimao.
The coverage starts at 7.30pm, after Emmerdale, and continues until 10pm. It means that Coronation Street is not on this evening.
Emmerdale will be on as usual, but at an earlier time of 7pm. Due to the football coverage beginning at 7.30pm.
When is Coronation Street on TV next?
The soap will return to ITV’s schedule on Monday (February 24) with an hour-long instalment. It will start at 8pm and run until 9pm with ad-breaks.
The synopsis, via Radio Times, reads: “Daisy reveals the identity of her baby's father, Todd encounters Julie again, Cassie gets up to her old tricks, and Betsy tries to keep Dylan positive about the future.”
ITV is plotting a radical shake-up of its soap schedule next year - and Coronation Street will be impacted. Let me know what you think of the plan by email: [email protected].
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.