Abbotts View Alpacas to close after 12 years

Abbotts View Alpacas will be closing its gates to the public in the Autumn after 12 wonderful years.

Run by James & Jo Dell, Abbotts View Alpacas has been welcoming visitors to their private farm to spend time in the glorious Buckinghamshire countryside since 2012 with their amazing alpacas.

Based in the little village of Aston Abbotts, half way between Leighton Buzzard and Aylesbury, Abbotts View Alpacas has been voted as the No.1 thing to do in Buckinghamshire and received over 750 5 star reviews on TripAdvisor by visitors.

Karen said "Absolutely amazing! The walk with the boys and feeding with the girls are truly one of the most enjoyable and entertaining things to do in life! Jo & James are so welcoming and knowledgeable and experienced. Everything is thought out to make your experience truly memorable, including the refreshment afterwards".

Hercules & Hamilton

There is still time to book a visit as Alpaca Walk dates are listed until September 22nd. Visits are suitable for visitors aged 6 up, (minimum age is 12 to walk an alpaca - adult supervision required).

Upon arrival you are on "alpaca time" and life just slows down for a couple of hours. These incredibly inquisitive animals provide an opportunity to just enjoy their company, and an alpaca selfie is a must! The little farm also has kune kune pigs, pygmy goats, sheep, free range ducks and the alpaca walking track meanders around the on site Horse Track Livery. Refreshments are included as part of every ticket.