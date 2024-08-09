Look out for next edition of 'Yellow Booklet' of important information for older people Leighton-Linslade

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This biennial publication known affectionately by locals as the “Yellow Booklet” will shortly be distributed throughout the town, by volunteers from the three PPG’s.

Hard copies will be available at all three surgeries in the town, the White House, the Library, Churches, Pharmacists, Chatty Café and many other public venues, so please look out for it.

Online versions can be viewed at www.leightonlinslade-tc.gov.uk , www.bassettroadsurgery.co.uk , www.leightonroadsurgery.nhs.uk and www.salisburyhousesurgery.co.uk.

This booklet is important to so many people, giving them lots of valuable information at their fingertips ,and Edition 4 has been eagerly awaited by our community.

Look out for your copy!

Our thanks go to Leighton-Linslade Town Council and their 55 Up project for sponsoring this publication, to the three PPG’s who have worked tirelessly on this project for the past three months, checking, proof-reading, typesetting and soon to be delivering. With a special mention to Tricia Lunt from Leighton Buzzard Art Society who drew our cover picture for us.

If you have any suggestions for future publications, please drop an email to [email protected],