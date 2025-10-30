Citizens Advice celebrate 50 years supporting the local community

Citizens Advice Leighton-Linslade (CALL), are delighted to be celebrating a major milestone, their 50th Anniversary in November 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the years CALL has seen many changes in terms of both the emphasis on the issues they are being asked to resolve, as well as the way they have continued to evolve to adapt to how they maintain their client relationships.

Providing confidential advice, free information and guidance that benefits people to resolve a range of challenges that can affect anyone’s life, is at the very beating heart of what Citizens Advice is about, as they support the local community with help on a range of issues including:benefits, debts, relationships, employment, housing, bereavement, consumer queries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the decades have gone by, they have reacted to demand and now operate on many digital platforms as well as still continuing their face-to-face and telephone interactions. However, one of things that hasn’t changed is the need for them to offer advice and support to the local community.

Celebrating 50 years of Citizens Advice Leighton Linslade

At its very heart CALL relies on their dedicated support teams of 40 volunteers and 7 members of staff who helped 2,205 local people with 9,617 different issues, in just 2024 - 2025 alone.

Kash Prashad, Chief Officer at CALL explains “we are seeing the variety and complexity of issues increasing, which means we are needing to be involved for much longer periods of time to provide the ongoing support, information and advice needed”. Kash continues “this means that we, in turn, need the assistance of the local community to support us, so that we can continue to be at the frontline to be here for people when they at their most vulnerable”.

As a registered charity CALL needs to raise funds to maintain their services and the 50th Anniversary will be a platform to help them to achieve much needed funding, to help them continue their important work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first event in their annual calendar of events to celebrate their anniversary and raise funds, will be to host a 'feel good' musical evening at St Barnabas Church in Linslade on Saturday 15th November at 7.30pm. This Musical Celebration will be supported by the Leighton-Linslade Gala Orchestra, with contributions from The Chanteuse choir.

Not much has changed in half a century

Half a century on, the requirement for CALL is greater than ever and with local support, they can continue to help those who need their assistance when they are needed, today as well as into the future.

To secure your tickets to this musical event, or to give a donation to this worthy cause, visit www.leightonlinsladecab.org.uk