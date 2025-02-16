Game Changers Cricket arrives this summer

Rotary “ Yes We Can” are delighted to share the news that Cublington Cricket Club are bringing inclusion cricket to our area in what will be a wonderful addition to the “ Yes We Can” network reinforcing the area’s reputation as a centre of excellence for Disability Sports.

This Free activity will be launched with a Game Changers Table Cricket Open Day on April 26th at Cublington Cricket Ground and will be followed by regular Saturday morning (10am to 11am) cricket sessions for ages 12 to 25 throughout the summer.

All the sessions will be free and designed to make cricket fun and accessible.

Tom Gadsby - Chair of Cublington Cricket Club said:

"We are very pleased to bring this new and exciting offer of disability cricket to young people in the area. We look forward to growing our partnership with Yes We Can and strengthening the disability sport offering in the area through Game Changers Cricket."

Richard Johnson OBE Rotary lead for Yes We Can, said:

"We are just thrilled to have Cublington Cricket Club involved in the network as it further strengthens the area's reputation as a centre of excellence for Disability Sports "

To make an enquiry, please contact [email protected] [email protected] or leave a message on " Yes We Can" Facebook page