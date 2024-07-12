High Street comes Alive After 5: Celebrate summer evenings with food, music, and fun

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Keep the High Street Alive by joining us for some chilled-out entertainment at the Market Cross on the Friday 19 July, 2 Aug and 16 August from 5pm-9pm.

The High Street comes Alive After 5pm for three Friday evenings this summer holiday, with outdoor seating, chilled-out music and relaxed entertainment around our Market Cross.

Come down with friends and family and help us to support and celebrate our local businesses.

Take a seat at one of our picnic benches or bistro tables and order yourself some take-out food from one of our fantastic local eateries. Strattons Food Hall will be serving BBQ until 8.30pm, Mevan can provide a delicious Turkish meal in a box and Pizza Amore will have the pizza oven fired-up and ready to cook your favourite pizza. You’ll find a wealth of other excellent restaurants and take-outs just a short walk away! Fancy some dessert? The ice cream trike will be available from 5pm – 7pm where you can grab a FREE scoop of ice cream! *

Alive After 5 Poster

We’re kicking off our trio of events on July 19th with a spectacular DJ set accompanied by live saxophone and percussionist, providing the perfect soundtrack for a relaxing summer evening.

So sit back, relax and listen to the music with a chilled drink, courtesy of The Bottle House, then pop over to Glamavan, who will be on hand to give your evening some extra sparkle.

Cllr Joseph Symes, Chair of the Cultural and Economic Services Committee says, ‘These events are a great way for the people to enjoy their town and support local High Street businesses.’

Make sure to mark your calendars and join us for these special evenings. Bring your friends, family, and neighbours to enjoy the vibrant atmosphere, delicious food, and live entertainment. Let's make this summer unforgettable and show our local businesses some love.

*Subject to availability