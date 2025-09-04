Highly acclaimed Irish acoustic blues guitarist to play Leighton Buzzard’s ‘Crooked Crow’

Will Killeen - brilliant Irish acoustic blues guitar and singer

Will Killeen, a highly acclaimed Irish acoustic blues guitarist, singer and songwriter will perform on Thursday 11th September at the popular ‘Candlelight Blues Sessions’ held in The Crooked Crow Bar, Leighton Buzzard’s independent events venue in Waterborne Walk.

Will has a totally unique style; Celtic roots mixed with American blues. He's considered to be one of the foremost slide guitar players in Europe today. You can expect songs from early blues standards through to Dylan classics delivered with inimitable percussive guitar and whirling vocals.

These days he’s based in Hereford, but his origins are Mayo in the far west of Ireland. He’s a self- taught guitarist starting to learn from the age of 10. Influences are Howlin' Wolf, Doc Watson, The Pretty Things, Robert Johnson, Bob Dylan and the Rolling Stones and you may hear a few others!

When he left Ireland Will based himself in London and once replaced Rory Gallagher when Taste was formed! His unique-Blues guitar style shows influences from a mixture of Country, Celtic, Eastern and Rock music. Currently he’s known for playing festivals all over the UK and in Italy, Germany and the United States. His shows are a mix of his original compositions and rearrangements of traditional songs. His repertoire is huge! Will is considered a walking history of the blues manual. Not only does he play acoustic guitar, but his banjo and harmonica can also appear at shows.

Will is a man of many talents as when he’s not playing the blues he can be found painting portraits and horses using oil paints!

This will be Will’s first time playing in Leighton Buzzard and it will be a magical evening with candles around the stage, cheeseboards and wine and Pimms deals available while you watch him entangle you with his playing and his whirring vocals! Bookings can be made on www.crookedcrowbar.com