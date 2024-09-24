Leighton Buzzard Art Exhibition

Leighton Buzzard Art Society are holding their Annual Exhibition on 25th and 26th October.

The Leighton Buzzard Art Society will be holding their annual Exhibition in All Saints Church, Leighton Buzzard on Friday 25th and Saturday 26th October.

The exhibition has become one of the town’s major cultural events. This is a great opportunity to view about 450 original pieces of art from local artists in a wide range of styles, meet our members and find out about the Society. You will also be able to buy the displayed works, the vast majority of which are original paintingts and drawings, and, additionally, many of the artists will have cards for sale. This could be a great opportunity to buy that early Christmas present !

We will also be holding a raffle with hamper prizes.

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news.

The Church coffee shop will be open for the duration of the exhibition so why not pop in for a viewing and treat yourself to coffee and cake as well !

Full details of this event and all our other activities are available on the Society website – www.lbas.org.uk

