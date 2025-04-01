Leighton Buzzard Young Farmers' Annual Breakfast Morning- Sunday 13th April at Stewkley Village Hall

Leighton Buzzard Young Farmers Ladies Tug of War Team

This year, the much-anticipated Leighton Buzzard Young Farmers' Breakfast Morning is back and better than ever!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Join us on Sunday, 13th April at Stewkley Village Hall, where our dedicated team of Young Farmers will be serving up delicious full English breakfasts and bacon rolls, alongside freshly brewed tea, coffee, and a glass of Bucks Fizz. All made with local produce, generously donated by farmers and businesses in the area.

For a touch of style, we’re thrilled to welcome Pre-loved Country Clothing to this year’s event. Browse through a fantastic selection of pre-loved country wear from top brands like Barbour, Joules, Fairfax & Favour, Holland Cooper, and Crew Clothing – a perfect opportunity to treat yourself to something new for the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Breakfast Morning is a fundraiser for the Leighton Buzzard and District Young Farmers Club, helping us continue to offer a vibrant and supportive space for our members. Our club is made up of young people aged 11 to 28, and we meet every Thursday evening for a variety of activities. Whether it’s touring a local farm, learning new skills like CPR & First Aid (as we recently did), or enjoying a friendly game of rounders and a BBQ, there’s always something exciting on the calendar.

Christmas wreath making at one of our Thursday Meetings

The Young Farmers also compete in regular events against other clubs in Bedfordshire. We’re proud to share that our Ladies’ Team recently took first place in the recent Tug of War competition! All these friendly competitions culminate in the annual rally day in May, where the winning club for the year is crowned. Last year, Leighton Buzzard Young Farmers took home the trophy for the 2023-24 season – a real achievement for our club!

Young Farmers is not just for those involved in farming – it’s a fantastic way to meet new people, gain new experiences, and build confidence. If you're interested in joining, we'd love to hear from you! Find us on Facebook or Instagram at @leightonbuzzardyfc.

So come along, support your local Young Farmers, and enjoy a morning full of food and community spirit. We look forward to seeing you there!