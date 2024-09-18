Leighton Linslade Timebanking community group
Covering Leighton Buzzard and surrounding areas, the Leighton Linslade Timebank operates on the principle that for every hour a person contributes they receive the equivalent in time credits. So for every hour you 'deposit' in a timebank, by giving practical help or support to another member, you can 'withdraw' an hour of support for yourself.
1 Hour = 1 Timebank Credit
The great thing about Timebanking is that everyone has something to offer and everyone can take part no matter what skills or experience they have. Some of the skills and services shared in other Timebanks in Bedfordshire include:
· Gardening
· Decorating/simple DIY
· Helping with housework
· Sewing/embroidery
· Learn a language
· Dog walking
· Befriending
· Taking someone shopping
· Photography
· Yoga
To name a few!
Something which you don't even think is a skill could be invaluable to another member. For example, companionship, having a chat or cup of coffee with a house bound member. Timebanking is open to everyone and everyone has something to offer - you'll be amazed at what you can do!
To become a member of the Leighton Linslade Timebank call 07392 722296 to find out more today!
We look forward to welcoming you as a member of the Timebank.
