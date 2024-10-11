RBL Concert

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leighton Buzzard Branch of the RBL to hold a Poppy Prom Concert.

October is becoming an extremely busy month here at the Leighton Buzzard Branch of the RBL.

Tomorrow, Saturday 12th October. We have Our monthly Breakfast Club at the RBL Social Club in West Street. Doors open at 0930 and the club runs until 1130. This is a community event. Also running alongside the Breakfast Club; it is the first of 2 dates to come along and collect your Remembrance Wreaths. So if you are a Club, Group, Organization or Individual who has ordered a wreath through the Branch, we'd be extremely grateful if you could pop along and collect your wreaths.

However, what we are really excited about here at the Leighton Buzzard Branch of the RBL is Our forthcoming Poppy Prom Concert.

Poppy Prom Concert Poster

With just a week to go, we're are busy putting the final touches to what we hope will be a spectacular event for the community.

"What do you mean, you've not heard about it" !!!!!!

All the details are in the attached photo. Posters are posted around the Town, and of course details are on our Facebook Page: Royal British Legion, Leighton Buzzard Branch. Also our friends here in the LBO have shared details. Look out for our poster in the Bee Local Magazine ( page 21).

So.......What is the Poppy Prom Concert???

It is a mixture of music and song with a touch of 'Last night at the Proms' with the solemn ceremony of The Remembrance Day Service. It's all in aid of The Branch's support of the National Poppy Appeal.

We will have the fantastic music of The Leighton Linslade Concert Band, led by Director of Music: Steve Kent.

We also have the amazing voices of Chanteuses ( with special guest), led by Musical Director: Susan Cox.

There will be a chance for you the audience to join in with some familiar songs and of course some Flag Waving, as you would expect at a Prom experience.

We will have British Legion Standards on parade with a number of visiting Branches Joining us. Branches will proudly March/Parade their individual standard throughout the venue.

Tickets are £10, U16s free (accompanied by an adult). Your ticket includes, light refreshments during the interval, a glossy programme and of course a flag to wave.

Tickets will be available at the door, but are also available in various locations around Town.

There will be a raffle......

With prizes such as:

£40 voucher for The Anchor, Tilsworth.

A fruit Hamper.

Tea for 2 at Pecks Farm Shop.

Battery operated mini Chainsaw (courtesy of Browns).

Amazon Fire Tablet ( 8HD).

Plus others.

All proceeds from Tickets and Raffle go to the National Poppy Appeal.

This year's 2024 metal lapel Poppy Pins will be available for a suitable donation. (£4.95 + 3.95 postage on line).

I could go on but the thing you need to know most........

This all takes place in the amazing surroundings of All Saints Church here in Town. Doors are 6:15pm for a 7pm start.

We hope to be joined by All Saints new Vicar and Branch Chaplain: Prebendary David MacGeoch and his wife: Kathy. Along with The Town Mayor and representatives from our Sponsors.

We'd like to take a moment to thank all our Sponsors, who in supporting the Branch, have enabled us to bring this concert to the community. They are:

Taylor Wimpey South Midlands.

Austin and Carnley Solicitors.

Dillamores Funeral Directors.

Leighton Linslade Town Council.

Eagle Graphics Printers.

Blue Kirby Creative.

All that remains to say, Thank you to All Saints Church. Please come along, support your local RBL Branch and support the RBL National Poppy Appeal. The Branch will have Veterans from all 3 services of the Armed Forces in attendance. Branch President: Cllr Mark Freeman and Branch Chairman: Stuart Clarke look forward to welcoming you all.