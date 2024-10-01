RBL October events

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Leighton Buzzard Branch of the RBL has a busy month ahead.

As we move into October, a busy month lies ahead for us here at the RBL in Leighton/Linslade.

October sees us head towards the start of the National Poppy Appeal. Here in Town the Branch will be doing its bit to support the annual cause. Last year the amazing support from the Town and numerous organizations helped us raise a fantastic total of 27k.

To help you plan and hopefully come out and support your local RBL Branch, here is a list of events we plan to hold throughout October.

National Poppy Appeal Approaching.

It all starts tonight:

Tuesday 1st October; 8pm Eyes down for Bingo at the RBL Social Club in West Street.

Thursday 3rd October; 7.30pm for an 8pm start. Branch Committee Meeting in the RBL Social Club in West Street. The meeting is open to all Branch Members. We welcome new Branch Chaplain; Prebendary David MacGeoch, so come along and say hello.

Saturday 12th October; Breakfast Club. Doors open at 9.30am at the RBL Social Club in West Street. This is a community event not just members. Call Branch Chairman; Stuart Clarke on 01525 385287 to reserve your place.

Saturday 19th October: The Poppy Prom Concert ( inaugural event). Doors at 6.15pm for a 7pm start. The wonderful surroundings of All Saints Church in Church Square host this event. An evening of music and song plus the ceremony of Remembrance all in one place. We will be Joined by The Leighton Linslade Concert Band and Chanteuses (with guest) plus former State Trumpeter; John Ravenor. Tickets are £10 - which includes a programme and refreshments (U16s free), available around Town and on the door. There will be a raffle. Look out for our posters around Town. All proceeds from this event go towards The National Poppy Appeal.

Saturday 26th October: Poppy Appeal collections around Town commence. These will take place at various locations over the next 2 weeks, leading up to Remembrance Sunday. If you feel you maybe able to help with these collections, please contact: Laura via - [email protected] Or Phil via - [email protected]

So as you can see; it's an extremely busy time. It would be fantastic if you could come along and support one or more of these events. Both Branch President Cllr Mark Freeman and Branch Chairman Stuart Clarke are always amazed and grateful to the Community for its support. Please remember all funds raised go to The National Poppy Appeal and Supporting Our Service Personnel and Veterans. You may even meet one or two of Our Towns Veterans from all 3 arms of the Armed Forces.

As ever, it goes without saying; We thank you for your continued support.