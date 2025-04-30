Rotary May Day Bank Holiday event update
Here are some additional updates to the entertainment schedule printed in the program....
In the High Street, we are delighted to say that His Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant Susan Lousada has kindly agreed to attend the Fayre and formally open the event at 10am.
At 12:25 the Reverlers Steel Band will now join us and they in turn will be followed by the judging of the many Scooters from the Buzzard Scooter Club that bring a real splash of colour to the May Day Festivities
In the Park and as a special nod to the VE Day Anniversary the entertainment will be proceeded by the firing of the T S Ocean Field Gun which will also close the Fayre at 4pm.
It’s going to be a wonderful day, See you there