Rotary May Day Bank Holiday event update

Rotary May Day Fayre - Monday 5th May 2025 10am to 4pm The event covers entire length of Leighton Buzzard High Street AND Parsons Close Recreation Ground (behind All Saints Church).

Here are some additional updates to the entertainment schedule printed in the program....

In the High Street, we are delighted to say that His Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant Susan Lousada has kindly agreed to attend the Fayre and formally open the event at 10am.

At 12:25 the Reverlers Steel Band will now join us and they in turn will be followed by the judging of the many Scooters from the Buzzard Scooter Club that bring a real splash of colour to the May Day Festivities

In the Park and as a special nod to the VE Day Anniversary the entertainment will be proceeded by the firing of the T S Ocean Field Gun which will also close the Fayre at 4pm.

It’s going to be a wonderful day, See you there