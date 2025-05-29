The Big Weekender: Leighton-Linslade to host food, pride and community celebrations – 6th to 9th June

One Love

Leighton-Linslade Town Council is excited to announce a packed programme of vibrant events from Friday 6th to Sunday 8th June, with a community litter pick rounding things off on Monday 9th June. From sizzling street food and colourful Pride celebrations to live entertainment and family fun, it’s shaping up to be one of the highlights of the summer.

Friday 6 June – Street Food Heroes (4pm–9pm, High Street)

The weekend launches with the ever-popular Street Food Heroes, returning to the High Street from 4pm to 9pm. Tuck into an irresistible selection of global street food, from gourmet burgers and noodles to churros, vegan dishes, and more. With live background music, plenty of seating, and a buzzing atmosphere, it’s the perfect way to kick off the weekend with friends and family.

Saturday 7 June – Pride Celebrations (Market by Day / High Street by Night)

Undivided

Saturday begins with a splash of colour at the Saturday market, which will be alive with Pride-themed fun including free rainbow flag giveaways, story-telling and pop-up community stalls. This daytime celebration sets the tone for an exciting evening to follow.

From 5pm to 9pm, the High Street becomes the heart of Leighton-Linslade Pride. Expect a full programme of live entertainment featuring drag acts, local performers, singers and dancers on the main stage. There’ll also be a glitter bar, craft activities, food and drink stalls, and a warm, inclusive atmosphere for all. Whether you're showing your pride or coming to support, everyone is welcome.

Sunday 8 June – The Big Lunch (11am–5pm, High Street)

This year’s event promises a lively mix of cultural entertainment, with both stage and roaming performances. Enjoy live music and family-friendly acts on the main stage, showcasing local talent and creating a festival vibe in the park. Meanwhile, street performers will delight the crowds with walkabout characters, interactive storytelling, and surprising moments of fun. With creative activity tents, and immersive street performances, it’s a day for all ages to enjoy.

Fools Paradise

Monday 9 June – Community Litter Pick (10am–11am, Duncombe Drive Car Park)

End the weekend by giving back to the town. Join the Community Litter Pick at 10am, meeting at Duncombe Drive Car Park near Bell Alley. All equipment is provided, and the session will last around an hour. Everyone is welcome—whether you're a regular volunteer or lending a hand for the first time.

Cllr. Joe Symes, Chair of the Cultural & Economic Services Committee, said:

“This weekend is about celebrating what makes Leighton-Linslade so special—its creativity, community spirit, and inclusive values. From food and fun to Pride and performances, we’re thrilled to be able to bring people together.”

For more details, visit www.leightonlinslade-tc.gov.uk/council_events