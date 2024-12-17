The Crooked Crow Bar to host Leighton Buzzard Philharmonic Marching Band for Christmas event
When not performing carols, the Leighton Buzzard Philharmonic Marching Band is an American styled marching band. Along with traditional marches, the marching band incorporates broadway, classical, pop and rock to provide a truly diverse repertoire for carnivals across the region. For this event they will only march on the spot though!
After the carols are all sung out, the finest (controversially) Xmas film ’Die Hard!’ will be screened for those wanting to add a movie to their early evening entertainment!
Die Hard, staring Bruce Willis, is a 1988 American action film directed by John McTiernan and written by Jeb Stuart and Steven E. de Souza. It’s based on the 1979 novel Nothing Lasts Forever by Roderick Thorp. The film received four Academy Award nominations, elevating Willis to leading-man status and making Rickman a celebrity.
Doors open at 3:30pm and admission is 18 plus. Admission can be obtained from: https://wegottickets.com/event/638608
There are several events on the lead up to Christmas with the band ‘Khepera’ performing their debut gig of Grunge originals on Thursday 19th at 8:30pm (free admission). Friday 20th sees ‘Crow’ favourites ‘The Zeroes’ back playing dance friendly combo of Alt 80s & 90s, dancefloor classics & originals with a Latino twist! (free admission 18+).
High octane, double bass surfing, ska/pop/indie classics with a punkabilly twist – well that can only be The Corsairs back on Saturday 21st – often with Bad Manners guitarist Simon Cuell in the line-up if his main band (!!) are not playing – 8:30 doors, free admission and 18+ only for this. Details of all events are on The Crooked Crow Bar website.