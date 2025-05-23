The Volunteering Fair LB and a programme of fantastic Great Big Green Week events are returning to Leighton Buzzard in June 2025

June is commonly known as the "month of community" and that is certainly the case in Leighton Buzzard. For the third year running there is a packed programme of events and activities throughout the town focused on connection and bringing people together to reconnect.

Events including the Volunteering Fair, talk on eco-renovation, upcyling event, bike training, vegetable instrument making, clothes swish, walks, litter picks, June's local Repair Cafe and much more.

An exciting programme of green and community events is planned by Totally Leighton Buzzard in partnership with local charities, community groups and businesses throughout June for Great Big Green Week (including the local Volunteering Fair being held at All Saints Church on Saturday 14 June from 10am to 3pm).

It takes a massive amount of time and effort to organise these events for the good of our community so we would really welcome everyone's support by attending as many events as possible. By attending you are supporting the local businesses and charities involved. The vast majority of the events are free to attend. They are all about connecting with neighbours, raising awareness and celebrating and strengthening our community. The events scheduled to take place are as follows:

Leighton Buzzard Art Society Exhibition at The Library Theatre Gallery (7 June to 13 July 2025)

Sat 7 June 2025 10am to 1pm

Plant Sale and Love Nature Fun Day in the Churchyard at All Saints (also with Friends of Earth stall)

Sun 8 June 2025 2pm - 4pm

"Beat the Bills" with Buzz Community Energy at the Friends Meeting House, North Street

Sun 8 June 2025 2.30pm - 4pm

Climate Crisis Listening Cafe at The Refill

Tues 10 June 2025 7.30pm - 9pm at The Refill

Sustainably Connected: How to tell green stories online?

Wed 11 June 2025 6pm

Guided Walk with the Friends of Knolls Wood. Meet by Sandy Lane noticeboard.

Wed 11 June 2025 8pm

The Big Green Quiz of the Crow at The Crooked Crow Bar

Thurs 12 June 2025 5.30pm

Talk about "Eco Renovation" with "Instagran" Judith Leary-Joyce at Book Leighton Buzzard - book to attend via Eventbrite at BOOK LockIn: Talk On Eco-renovation with 'Instagran' Judith Leary-Joyce Tickets, Thu, Jun 12, 2025 at 5:30 PM | Eventbrite

Sat 14 June 10am -3pm

Volunteering Fair with opportunity to speak to wide range of local community groups and charities about volunteering opportunities face to face.

Sat 14 June 2025 10am

4 mile guided walk led by Ramblers LB. Meet by War Memorial on Church Square

Mon 16 June 2025 7.30pm

Black Lion Art Club with "Something Less Boring" - Red Squirrel guided art session (chargeable book on website: SomethingLessBoring)

Wed 18 June 2025 8pm

Grown-Up Make Do & Mend: Upcycle Crafts for Adults at The Crooked Crow Bar

Thurs 19 June 2025

Clothes Swish at The Crooked Crow Bar

(Drop off before 7pm and swish starts at 8pm)

Sat 21 June 2025 12pm to 2pm

Vegetable Instrument Making at Ollie Vees

Sat 21 June 2025 1pm and 2pm

Learn to Ride Cycle Sessions with Cycle4Life (with junior and adult sessions) at Astral Park

Sun 22 June 2025 at 11am

Guided Well-being Walk followed by coffee led by "Stepping Out" LGBT Group. Meet outside All Saints

Sat 28 June 2025

Repair Cafe Leighton Buzzard at Royal British Legion LB - pre-register at https://repaircafe.leightonbuzzard.org

and Litter Picks organised by Leighton Linslade Town Council (dates to be confirmed)

For more details go to https://linktr.ee/leightonbuzzard or https://www.greatbiggreenweek.com/great_big_green_week_leighton_buzzard and keep an eye on social media.