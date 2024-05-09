TV favourites Bluey and Bingo visit Whipsnade Zoo this May Half Term
and live on Freeview channel 276
For five days only this May half term (Wednesday 29 May – Sunday 2 June), everyone’s favourite Heeler Sisters from Down Under will host their Toy Box Activity at the conservation zoo.
The loveable siblings will play a series of interactive games with visitors during the Toy Box Activity and afterwards children will have the chance to high-five Bluey and Bingo. Parents are encouraged to have their cameras ready and get some snaps of the playful pair in action.
The interactive activities will be hosted outdoors, at intervals from 12PM to 4PM each day at the Bedfordshire zoo.
Don’t miss Bluey and Bingo this May half term and more than 10,000 amazing animals at Whipsnade Zoo – the interactive activities are free with zoo entry.
Whipsnade Zoo in Bedfordshire is the perfect day out for families this May half term, with zoo having something for every member of the family to enjoy, including the brand new Monkey Forest habitat.
Along the way visitors can meet the bright orange François’ langur babies as they journey through Monkey Forest, along with Sulawesi crested macaques, the curled-tusked Babirusa, and the ‘demons of the forest’, the lowland anoa. Book tickets today at www.whipsnadezoo.org/