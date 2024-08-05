Unleash your summer fun at Stowe House with exciting family activities

With the school holidays in full swing, Stowe House is thrilled to announce a vibrant array of family-friendly activities designed to entertain and inspire children of all ages.

From creative workshops to thrilling trails, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Don't miss the chance to make lasting memories with your loved ones at this local country house.

Creative Workshops for Young Children and Crafters

Cyanotype Photography

Children can dive into the fascinating world of cyanotype photography, creating unique prints and custom photo frames inspired by the beautiful surroundings of Stowe House. These workshops, suitable for ages 8 and up, are available in two sessions: 1-2pm and 3-4pm on 5 August.

Teddy Bear's Picnic

Join in for a whimsical picnic in the stunning State Rooms. Children aged 3-6 can bring their favourite teddy bears and enjoy a delightful afternoon filled with fun activities and storytelling. Costumes are encouraged! Please note that food and drink are not provided. 12 August, 1-2.30pm

Book Binding Workshop

Encourage a love of books with an interactive bookbinding workshop. Kids aged 8 and up can learn the basics of bookbinding and create their own hand-bound book. Sessions run from 1-2pm and 3-4pm on 30 August.

Booking is essential, and while kids go free, adult admission applies. Each ticket includes a house tour, either self-guided or with a guide.

Ongoing Adventure and Exploration

Lost Treasures of Stowe Trail

Perfect for families with older children, this engaging trail will have you unlocking hidden mysteries, cracking codes, and piecing together the past. It's an excellent opportunity for families to bond and collaborate. This activity runs daily until September 1st. Normal admission applies.

The Adventures of Doctor Dolittle – Outdoor Theatre, Friday 23 August, 6:30pm

Join us for an outdoor performance of Hugh Lofting’s timeless classic, "The Adventures of Doctor Dolittle." This fun and exciting family musical celebrates the power of empathy and offers a unique perspective on the world through the eyes of animals. Tickets: Adult £18, Child £10.

Stowe House Photography Competition

Celebrating 25 years of restoration, the photography competition is open to all, with a dedicated Under 18s category. Submit your best shots of Stowe House’s stunning interiors and exteriors for a chance to be featured in the 2025 Stowe House Calendar and an exhibition. The competition runs until 31 August. Normal admission applies.

Susanna Pullen, Head of Visitor Experience, says:

"At Stowe House, we believe in making memories that last a lifetime. Our summer activities are designed to inspire creativity, foster learning, and, most importantly, provide fun for the whole family. We offer great value, with many activities being free of charge, and kids get free entry to the house with a paying adult. We invite everyone to come and explore, create, and make unforgettable moments together."

Visit our ‘What’s on’ calendar to book activities and ensure your family has a summer to remember. Every visit supports the ongoing restoration and preservation of this Grade I listed heritage site.

Contact Information Stowe House:Website: www.stowehouse.orgPhone: 01280 818002