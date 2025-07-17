Webuyanycar drives new safari venture

The UK’s biggest online car buying brand teams up with Woburn Safari Park for a six month family fun campaign

webuyanycar, the UK’s go-to car selling service, has partnered with Woburn Safari Park, one of the nation’s best-loved drive-through family attractions, for a new, six month collaboration guaranteed to add extra smiles to every safari visit.

Launched on 1st July 2025 and running for six months, the campaign brings a playful twist to the safari experience through a surprise-and-delight activation designed to engage kids and parents alike. Visitors will encounter a trail of witty, family-friendly jokes and animal-themed car puns hidden throughout both the Road Safari and Foot Safari, giving families plenty of reasons to laugh along their journey.

At the park entrance, children will also receive specially designed activity sheets, challenging them to hunt for punchlines, solve animal-and-car riddles, and spot themed signs throughout their wild adventure. Completed sheets will be shared across webuyanycar’s popular social media channels and will be entered into a draw to win some great safari-themed bundles.

Hayley Jensen, Head of Engagement at webuyanycar, said: “This partnership is a celebration of the joy that families find in days out together, especially the ones that start with a seatbelt click. Whether it’s a zebra-themed pun or a trunk-sized joke from an elephant, we’re bringing fun to the journey and creating moments that spark laughter and curiosity. Woburn Safari Park has been a favourite for generations of car-loving families, and we’re proud to support such a unique and memorable experience.”

The car buying brand is known for its creative, fun and memorable adverts and is determined to bring that spark of colour and carefree feel to this collaboration.

Alongside the activities and installations around the park, webuyanycar will also be giving away discounted tickets to Woburn Safari Park throughout the year, with all proceeds going to its charitable initiative, Fuel For Good, supporting charities in local communities that webuyanycar operates in.

The campaign will run at Woburn Safari Park from 1st July 2025 to 31st December 2025, adding an extra layer of fun and interaction to one of the UK’s most iconic wildlife attractions.

For more information, visit www.webuyanycar.com/woburn-safari/

Webuyanycar runs more than 500 branches nationwide, with five within a ten mile radius of Woburn Safari Park, including Milton Keynes Kingston Centre, Bletchley Retail Park, Leighton Buzzard Morrisons, Houghton Regis Morrisons and Bedford.