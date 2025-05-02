Well loved ‘Candlelight Sessions’ back at The Crooked Crow on Thursday with blues rock from Jet Lag Jef

Jet Jag Jef performing acoustic blues rock at The Crooked Crow Bar 'Candle Light Sessions

Acoustic blues rock in a candlelight setting is on the menu at The Crooked Crow Bar on Thursday 8th of May with a live performance from Canadian performer ‘Jet Lag Jef’.

Jeff Sewell who performs as ‘Jet Lag Jef’ currently resides in Milton Keynes having emigrated here from Canada. He has played at Leighton Buzzard’s independent venue ‘The Crooked Crow’ previously and went down so well that he was asked to come back to perform his ‘blues rock’ music again at this ‘Candlelight Session’. The seated event will have cheeseboards and wine available.

Jeff started out as a solo act and then started hosting and performing at the Sunset Lounge Open Mic in Milton Keynes for several years. He also has a band called ‘The Swamp Donkeys’ and can on occasions be found performing with them. He writes and performs his own songs most of which are in an energetic blues-rock style, but with influences from other genres including soul and country. In addition to his powerful vocals and rhythmic guitar, we could well hear his wailing harmonica!

Doors open on Thursday at 8pm and music starts at 8:30pm. Tickets are available from https://wegottickets.com/event/657310 at just £7 + booking fee.