What's on this half term

Plan your action packed half-term with Ninja Warrior UK Milton Keynes and Mulligans Milton Keynes

For any parents unsure of how to keep the kids entertained this half-term, Mulligans and Ninja Warrior UK are here to help.

Families can leap into action with Ninja Warrior UK Milton Keynes’ exciting, obstacle-filled courses. It’s the perfect place for a ninja-tastic family day out, so dodge the usual half-term plans and jump into adventure

Ninja Warrior UK Milton Keynes tests your Ninja skills while climbing, balancing and swinging across obstacles or bouncing across their inflatable – plus find out if you have what it takes to beat the Warped Wall!

Mulligans is the hole-in-one choice for family fun!

You can also kick back and enjoy their cafe menu, with snacks to mains

This half term, families can make the most of the Feb Feast deal, which includes 2 x 1-hour ninja sessions and a sharing pizza for just £22. Feb Feast is available on weekdays from 4pm.

To book, please visit: https://ninjawarrioruk.co.uk/mk/

Mulligans Milton Keynes offers the perfect place to beat boredom. It ​​centres around two 12-hole, crazy golf courses: one underwater and one enchanted forest-themed. The venue is also home to additional activities including electro-darts, pool and shuffleboard.

Split into zones, the venue has a full bar, with bespoke cocktail stations and offers a range of sharing plates to fuel all the fun.

On both Sundays in the half-term (16th and 23rd February), Mulligans Milton Keynes is offering a round of crazy golf for the whole family for just £25 (valid for up to 4 people; 1 or 2 adults with 2 or 3 under 16).

On Monday 17th and Tuesday 18th February, families can take advantage of a 50% offer on Mulligan’s tee-rrific pizzas, to recharge after an un-fore-gettable round of golf.

To book a session, visit: www.mrmulligan.com/venues/milton-keynes