Wright’s Meadow at Leighton Buzzard Rugby Football Club - Wedding & Special Events Open Day

By Natasha Rolt
Contributor
Published 13th Feb 2025, 19:49 BST
Updated 14th Feb 2025, 09:28 BST

Wright’s Meadow at Leighton Buzzard Rugby Football Club is proud to open its doors to the public for an exclusive Open Day on Saturday 22nd February, from 10am to 4pm.  This special event provides the perfect opportunity to explore the venue, meet the friendly team, and discover everything they offer for your next event.

As a cherished part of the town, Leighton Buzzard Rugby Football Club has been a welcoming space for all types of events, from corporate functions and weddings to cultural celebrations and community gatherings. The club takes great pride in creating a space where lasting connections are made and unforgettable memories are created.

During the Open Day, you can:

  • Meet Preferred Suppliers: Speak with some of Wright’s Meadow’s trusted suppliers to see how they can help elevate your event – Beautiful Bows, Two Hearts Wedding Cars, Moondust Entertainment, Bits and Buds, On Cloud 9 Events, Mrs R Events, Richard Puncheon Photography, Michelle Clay, Kevin Mac- Swing of King and Meadow Marquees.
  • Chat with the Events Team: Share your ideas with their experienced team who will guide you in creating the perfect event.
  • Enjoy Live Music and Tasty Treats: Sit back and enjoy some live music while sampling delicious food
Wedding at Wright's MeadowWedding at Wright's Meadow
This event is free to attend, and they will also have exclusive, limited-time offers available for attendees.

Don’t miss out on this wonderful opportunity to plan your dream event at Wright’s Meadow. The team looks forward to welcoming you on Saturday, 22nd February!

