Business with 194-year history in Leighton Buzzard confirms operations will leave Grovebury Road

A Leighton Buzzard business that has been based in the town for nearly 200 years has confirmed that operations will be leaving its Grovebury Road site.

George Browns Ltd announced that the transition will take place in 2025 as it takes on a "major restructure" due to "internal shareholder demands".

In a statement announced on Facebook today (December 4), managing director Steve Brown said that "difficult changes" were to ensure the company's "long term sustainability".

Announcing the key changes, he wrote:

George Browns Ltd in Grovebury Road, Leighton Buzzard. Image: Google Maps.

>Operations at our Grovebury Road site in Leighton Buzzard will transition from Q1 2025

>Our Garden Machinery Sales, Parts and Service will consolidate into other branches

>Our Groundcare and Agricultural Sales teams remain unaffected

>Our Groundcare Hire Division will relocate to our Chesham branch

In his online statement, Mr Brown said: "We want to share some significant changes at George Browns Implements (Holdings) Ltd that will shape the future of our family-owned business.

"After 194 years of trading, we find ourselves at a critical juncture due to internal shareholder demands.

"While the majority of the company is owned by family members actively involved in the business, a significant share is held by family members outside the business. This group has insisted on a buyout, leaving us with the difficult decision to undertake a major restructure to secure the necessary funds and ensure the company's long term sustainability.

"While this restructure includes some difficult changes, it's all part of our vision to focus on what we do best: the sales, parts, service, and hire of garden, groundcare and agricultural machinery.

"These changes allow us to focus on our core offerings and ensure we continue providing top quality products and support to all our valued customers.

"We remain dedicated to service excellence and stregthening our partnerships with the trusted brands we represent. Together, we're building a sustainable future!"

The business is named after George Brown, who moved eight miles from Houghton Regis to start a business as a blacksmith in Leighton Buzzard in 1830.

The company website states: "Nobody knew why George made the move, but his decision led to the foundation of a business that has been an important part of Leighton Buzzard’s commercial scene for the last 194 years."

The LBO has reached out to George Browns Ltd for a comment.