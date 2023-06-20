News you can trust since 1861
By Lynn Hughes
Published 20th Jun 2023, 15:12 BST- 2 min read
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 15:12 BST
David Livesey who retires from Connells next year

The Leighton Buzzard based Connells Group has announced its Chief Executive David Livesey is to retire during 2024.

Highly respected throughout the industry, David joined Connells in 1990 as Mortgage Services Director, holding a number of senior positions before being appointed Connells Group Chief Executive in 2008.

The company has stores throughout Bedfordshire.

With his detailed understanding of the UK property market, David, who lives in Aston Abbotts, has been instrumental in the creation and development of several of the group’s businesses, strategically guiding Connells to its market leading position in the residential property sector.

Through a commitment to organic growth, and eye for an astute acquisition throughout his tenure, David has seen the group grow from 997 to 16,000 staff, with several notable milestones including:

> Taking Connells private in 1996 in a management buyout backed by the Skipton Building Society

> The formation of Rightmove in 2000 with Connells a founding shareholder

> The establishment of a number of strategic partnerships with key industry players including Zoopla and FixFlo

> The acquisition of Sequence from Royal & Sun Alliance in 2003, more than trebling the size of Connells Group at the time

> The acquisition of high-quality regional businesses such as Sharman Quinney, Peter Alan, Burchell Edwards, Gascoigne Halman and Rook Matthews Sayer

> The acquisition of The New Homes Group in 2007

> The acquisition of Countrywide in March 2021, which more than doubled the size of the then Connells Group.

David’s appetite for success and passion for providing people with the opportunity to succeed has shaped the Connells business and its industry-leading management team immeasurably.

“It has been my absolute privilege to be surrounded by the most talented team of property professionals in the country. As I prepare to hang up my clogs, I am confident that Connells Group will continue to prosper and grow” says David. He plans to spend his retirement on the golf course and walking his spaniels.

Connells Chair Designate, Sarah Whitney, adds: “On behalf of the boards of both Connells and its parent, the Skipton Group, I would like to thank David for his outstanding service to Connells. David leaves with the good wishes of everyone at Connells for a long, happy, and healthy retirement.”

