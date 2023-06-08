Construction end date revealed for new care home in Leighton Buzzard as nearly £11million loan secured

A loan of nearly £11million will aid the completion of a new care home in Leighton Buzzard by the end of next year.

Lender Atelier has provided a £10.7m loan to care provider MACC Group which will manage the 71-bed care home being developed on Hockliffe Road - the site of a former magistrates and police station.

Construction work is now underway and is due to be completed at the end of 2024. The state-of-the-art facility will provide up to 60 job roles for the town in order to operate and provide care to its residents.

Birmingham-based MACC Group develops and operates purpose-built care homes with nursing and dementia care for older people. Its Leighton Buzzard development will be its first in Bedfordshire.

Group director Dr Naz Nathani said: “A town of the size and stature of Leighton Buzzard deserves a high quality care home facility. MACC Care develops aspirational, market leading care homes with future-proof design and specifications that are a perfect blend of thoughtful design, technology and luxury.

“When complete, our Leighton Buzzard care home will be a flagship facility for the town and play an important role in the community by creating scores of new jobs for local people.

“Atelier’s team have an entrepreneurial, ‘can do’ and development-friendly attitude and have been a pleasure to deal with. We look forward to future partnership with them.”

The loan will fully fund the construction of the care home using modern, energy-efficient materials.

Rav Kudhail, Lending Manager at Atelier, added: “Since launching in 2004, MACC Care has gained an exceptional track record by developing and operating a string of thoughtfully designed, high quality care homes that are home to more than 1,000 people.