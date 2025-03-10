Starting in April, many payments will get a much-needed boost to support families 💰

Thousands of people who receive bereavement-related payments will soon see an increase in the amount of money paid into their accounts.

Bereavement payments provide financial support after the death of a loved one. The annual adjustment coming in April 2025 coincides with the start of the new financial year, a time when many government policies and budget measures take effect.

Most social security benefits - which encompass a range of payments provided by the Government to support individuals and families in financial need - will increase by 1.7% from the previous year’s rates.

That rate increase is dictated by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation rate recorded in the previous September.

While this year’s increases will provide some much-needed financial relief, September 2024's inflation rate of 1.7% was the lowest seen in three and a half years.

But what does the rate rise mean in practise, and how much more money can you expect to see paid into your bank account come April? Here is everything you need to know.

How much is Bereavement Support Benefit increasing by?

Bereavement Support Payment (BSP) is a benefit that you may be able to claim if your spouse, civil partner has died. You can also claim BSP if a partner who you lived with died providing you have a child or children.

Rates 2024/25 Rates 2025/26 Bereavement Benefit (for deaths between 9 April 2001 and 5 April 2017) Widowed Parent’s Allowance £148.40 £150.90 (+£2.50) Bereavement Support Payment (for deaths occurring on or after 6 April 2017) Standard rate (lump sum) £2500.00 £2500.00 Standard rate monthly payments £100.00 £100.00 Higher rate (lump sum) £3500.00 £3500.00 Higher rate monthly payments £350.00 £350.00

How much is Industrial Death Benefit increasing by?

Industrial Death Benefit (or an Industrial Death Benefit Pension) is money paid by the state to the widow, widower or dependents of someone who died due to certain kinds of industrial accident or illness. It is payable only if the person died before 1988.

Widow’s pension Rates 2024/25 Rates 2025/26 Higher rate £169.50 £176.45 (+£6.95) Lower rate £50.85 £52.94 (+£2.09) Widower’s pension £169.50 £176.45 (+£6.95)

How much is Statutory Parental Bereavement Pay increasing by?

Statutory Parental Bereavement Pay is a payment given to eligible employees who experience the death of a child under 18 or a stillbirth after 24 weeks of pregnancy, allowing them to take time off work while receiving a set amount.

Rates 2024/25 Rates 2025/26 Earnings threshold £123.00 £125.00 (+£2.00) Standard rate £184.03 £187.18 (+£3.15)

How much is Widow’s Benefit increasing by?

Widow’s Benefit was replaced by Bereavement Support Payment in 2001, but if you received payments before then, they will continue until you’re no longer eligible.

