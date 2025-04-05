Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A £1m ticket could be sitting in your coat pocket right now 🎟️

Unclaimed National Lottery prizes are more common than you might expect

Winning tickets are often forgotten in wallets, cars, or email accounts

Players have 180 days from the draw date to claim their prize

If unclaimed, the money goes to National Lottery-funded UK projects

Several big prizes - including £1m wins - are still waiting to be claimed

Unclaimed National Lottery prizes are surprisingly common, with winning tickets frequently overlooked in wallets, bags, or online accounts before their lucky owners even realise.

Right now, a life-changing ticket could be sitting unnoticed in your jacket pocket, lost in your car’s glovebox, or buried in an old email.

With several prizes still waiting to be claimed, it’s well worth checking the list below - you might be holding the key to a fortune!

A mystery woman, known only as Miss C from Surrey, has won £10,000 a month for one year after matching the five main numbers in the Set For Life draw. Picture by SHAUN CURRY/AFP via Getty Images

How long do National Lottery winners have to claim their prize?

Winning lottery ticket holders have 180 days (approximately six months) from the draw date to claim the prize.

If no valid claim is made within the deadline, the prize money - along with any interest it accrues - goes towards funding National Lottery Projects across the UK.

How can National Lottery winnings be claimed?

Prize winnings of £500 and under can be claimed in store from a National Lottery retailer - that is, an authorised store or outlet where you can purchase lottery tickets, like newsagents, supermarkets, and petrol stations.

Prizes over £500 and up to and including £50,000 can be claimed online. For prizes over £50,000, and monthly prize winnings (Set For Life), winning ticket holders should call the National Lottery on 0333 234 50 50 to confirm and arrange the winning claim.

If your ticket has been damaged or destroyed, you still may be able to make a valid claim, however, an appeal should be filed within 30 days of the draw date.

Details on the information you would need to provide can be found on the National Lottery website.

How to increase your chances of winning the lottery

Let’s be honest: hitting the jackpot isn’t easy. The odds are slim, but there are ways to improve your chances and spend less money while pursuing that life-changing prize.

Lottery syndicates have been popular for as long as the draws themselves - and for good reason. By pooling resources with others, you can boost your odds of winning.

Sure, you’ll have to share the prize, but when it’s a £100 million EuroMillions jackpot, does that really matter?

Current unclaimed National Lottery prizes

EuroMillions - £321,840.60

A EuroMillions ticket remains unclaimed. The draw in question took place on November 19, and the lucky ticket holder has until May 18, 2025 to come forward. The ticket was bought in the Winchester area.

EuroMillions - £1m

A millionaire is yet to come forward. The draw in question took place on December 27, and the lucky ticket holder has until June 25, 2025 to come forward. The ticket was bought in Wiltshire.

EuroMillions - £106,738.50

A third EuroMillions ticket remains unclaimed following the draw on January 14. The lucky winner has until July 13, 2025, to claim their prize. The ticket was purchased in the London Borough of Barnet.

EuroMillions - £1m

A fourth EuroMillions ticket remains unclaimed. The draw in question took place on February 14, and the lucky ticket holder has until August 13, 2025 to come forward. The ticket was bought in Liverpool.

Set For Life - £10,000 every month for 30 years

A Match 5 + Life Ball prize ticket with the numbers 2, 11, 29, 37, 45 (Life Ball 6) was drawn on 24 October and purchased in Sevenoaks. The ticket holder has until 22 April 2025 to claim their prize.

Set For Life - £10,000 every month for 1 year

A second Match 5 + Life Ball prize ticket with the numbers 5, 8, 21, 26, 37 (Life Ball 1) was drawn on February 20 and purchased in The Vale of Glamorgan. The ticket holder has until August 19, 2025 to claim their prize.

