Food Hygiene Ratings: The latest scores on the doors in Leighton Buzzard
And it’s good news for Leighton Buzzard – with no businesses needing improvement according to the watchdog.
All businesses are given a rating between 0 and 5 which breaks down as:
5 – hygiene standards are very good
4 – hygiene standards are good
3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory
2 – some improvement is necessary
1 – major improvement is necessary
0 – urgent improvement is required
The latest results are:
RATED 5
Mead Open Farm, rated on July 16
The Axe & Compass, Leighton Road, Heath and Reach, rated July 16
Yo! To Go! in Tesco, Vimy Road, Linslade, rated July 16
Istanbul Kebab House, Hockliffe Street, Leighton Buzzard, rated July 8
Leighton Buzzard Golf Club Limited on Plantation Road, rated August 11
Brooklands Residents Association, Brooklands Hall, Garden Leys, Leighton Buzzard, rated July 30
RATED 3
The Heath Inn, Woburn Road, Heath and Reach, rated July 9