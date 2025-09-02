Food Hygiene Ratings: The latest scores on the doors in Leighton Buzzard

We’ve taken a look at the latest food hygiene ratings published by the Food Standars Agency (FSA).

And it’s good news for Leighton Buzzard – with no businesses needing improvement according to the watchdog.

All businesses are given a rating between 0 and 5 which breaks down as:

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is required

The latest results are:

RATED 5

Mead Open Farm, rated on July 16

The Axe & Compass, Leighton Road, Heath and Reach, rated July 16

Yo! To Go! in Tesco, Vimy Road, Linslade, rated July 16

Istanbul Kebab House, Hockliffe Street, Leighton Buzzard, rated July 8

Leighton Buzzard Golf Club Limited on Plantation Road, rated August 11

Brooklands Residents Association, Brooklands Hall, Garden Leys, Leighton Buzzard, rated July 30

RATED 3

The Heath Inn, Woburn Road, Heath and Reach, rated July 9