Independent Leighton Buzzard bookshop calls on community for help as costs soar

A bookshop in Leighton Buzzard has called on the community to help keep the business running as they struggle with rising costs.

BOOK Leighton Buzzard, in High Street Mews, opened the shop in 2021 as the country slowly emerged from the pandemic. Owner Katherine Bojczuk has worked to make the shop a community hub and space for readers to come together.

But it has not been without its challenges.

Katherine explained: “When costs go up for us, we get hit really hard. As a shop, we've actually never made a profit, but we're not interested in that. We just want to stay open. We want to cover our costs.

The shop window. Picture: BOOK Leighton Buzzard

“We want to be a presence on the High Street and be somewhere that our community can come into and that we can provide things like book clubs.”

With independent shops feeling the squeeze, Katherine and her team started a fundraising campaign to help them cover costs and “keep the lights on” for another year.

Katherine said: “This year has been particularly hard for us. It’s been the first year where we haven't been able to cover our costs.”

From staff wages, book prices or the cost of energy and rent, BOOK Leighton Buzzard struggled to keep up with the ever-increasing costs and has called on customers to show their support.

Alice Shepherd, the store manager, has worked in the shop for more than two years. She said: "It would just be devastating if it had to close because I'm so passionate about this space, and it's more than just a bookshop.

“We've really got to know our community, and our community has got to know us. One of the things I'm most passionate about is getting Leighton Buzzard to read and recommending books to people - and the feedback and the connections we have with those customers.”

The crowdfunding page has a target of £10,000 to keep the shop open for another year.

Alice explained: “The stretch target (£15,000) would enable us to do some little bit of work in the shop, perhaps, and some investment to be put in. With the increased investment, we would be able to increase our hours again, and therefore be able to offer more to our community.”

