Leighton Buzzard bank celebrates its 100th anniversary

HSBC UK’s Leighton Buzzard branch has celebrated its 100th anniversary since the bank first opened its doors for business at 48 High Street in the town.

The branch, pictured below, which originally opened as part of the Midland Bank, first opened its doors on February 27, 1922. The iconic building was designed and constructed by the architects Whinney, Son and Austen Hall. The firm designed several Midland Bank buildings in southern England at this time, to help promote a consistent and recognisable identity for the branch network.

The first manager of the Leighton Buzzard branch was John Walton Gwyn Williams, formerly of Market Place, Selby. He was assisted by just one other member of staff, William Erwood Donovan who transferred from the Luton branch of the bank.

Leighton Buzzard branch colleagues celebrate 100 years of serving the town. (Credit HSBC UK)

With employees from the bank’s branch network playing a full part in the Second World War, leaving their branches to join the war effort, employing female members of staff across the bank and over the course of the war became commonplace. Training centres were created across the country to provide crash courses for female staff in the skills that they would need to become cashiers, securities clerks and accountants.

By the end of the war, women were almost exclusively manning the cashier’s desks and were undertaking work normally assigned to male members of staff, such as securities, foreign work and overseeing the safes and strongrooms.

Rimal Shah, who has been branch manager at HSBC UK’s Leighton Buzzard branch for 18 months and with HSBC for 17 years, said: “I am extremely proud to be leading the branch team at such a momentous time. Celebrating 100 years of the branch being open in this fantastic town has given us the opportunity to review some important historic events.

“We have also had time to appreciate how our branch has adapted to rapidly changing consumer habits and technology over the years. While today, the majority of our banking is done with a click of a button, where customers can keep a very close eye on their finances wherever they are in the world, they are still able to discuss our mortgage and savings options here in the branch.

HSBC UK’s Leighton Buzzard branch, photographed in 1922 and also with colleagues outside in 2022 (Credit HSBC / HSBC Archives)