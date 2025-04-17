Leighton Buzzard construction firm celebrates rebrand with local MP

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Leighton Buzzard-based construction firm that’s working on some of the country’s biggest and best infrastructure projects has celebrated its rebrand with local MP Alex Mayer.

Initivo Consultancy - formerly known as VINCI Technology Centre - provides specialist construction testing services from its 6.3-acre site on Stanbridge Road. The firm has worked on some of the UK’s biggest construction projects, including HS2 and London's Elizabeth Line.

Ms Mayer visited Initivo as part of celebrations to mark the company’s rebrand, touring its industry-leading testing facilities - including mock-ups and construction trials, as well as its structural, acoustic, and outdoor testing laboratories.

She was also shown the firm’s Rolls-Royce Griffon engines - once used in World War Two aircraft - now repurposed to blast buildings with high-powered wind, testing whether structures can cope with extreme weather conditions.

Alex Mayer MP at Initivo

As a major employer in the region, Ms Mayer also learnt about Initivo’s apprenticeship programme and how the firm is helping develop local construction and engineering skills as part of the official launch of the brand.

Alex Mayer MP said: “I was pleased to visit Initivo and help celebrate their new chapter. This is a great example of a local firm with world-class expertise, providing skilled jobs here in Leighton Buzzard and making a real contribution to major infrastructure projects right across the UK.”

Emma Kent, Managing Director of Initivo Consultancy, added: "It was a pleasure to show our local MP around our testing facility during the launch of our new company name. We are proud of our work and the contribution we are making to engineering innovations and national infrastructure."