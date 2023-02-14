Leighton Buzzard housebuilder named ‘construction team of the year’ in a national awards ceremony

A Leighton Buzzard housebuilding team has been named ‘Construction Team of the Year’ in a national awards ceremony.

Redrow South Midlands, currently building at Leestone Park, in Leighton Buzzard, was presented with the ‘Construction Team of the Year’ accolade at the housebuilder’s annual awards ceremony.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The coveted awards aim to showcase best practice, inspire site managers and recognise the housebuilder’s top performers.

Redrow South Midlands

Don Burley, Construction Director for Redrow South Midlands, said: “This is a fantastic achievement for the South Midlands division, which continues the double NHBC success we saw last year. Each and every home built across our developments reflects the team’s expertise and determination to provide fantastic homes, and we're thrilled that their hard work has been recognised.

“The Construction Team of the Year award is a prestigious accolade that every Redrow division strives for. I am very proud to lead such a fantastic team of professionals who are all experts in their craft – I know everyone is looking forward to building on our success throughout 2023.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Redrow South Midlands is creating thriving new communities across the region, in Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Hertfordshire, and Northamptonshire, and currently building three, four, and five-bedroom homes ideal for families, couples, and downsizers. Across the South Midlands, these new developments provide excellent transport links, allowing residents to enjoy the best of both city and country life.