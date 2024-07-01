Leighton Rose care home celebrates grand opening with community leaders
The grand opening event was a joyous occasion, attended by local dignitaries, community members and partners who have contributed to making Leighton Rose Care Home a reality. Guests enjoyed live entertainment, elegant harp music by Lizzee Peacock, and an opportunity to tour the state-of-the-art facilities.
Leighton Rose Care Home is dedicated to providing exceptional care and comfort to its residents, with a focus on creating a warm and welcoming environment. The home boasts modern amenities, beautiful communal areas, and a team of compassionate professionals committed to delivering personalised care.
“We are thrilled to open our doors to the community and begin this journey of care and companionship,” said Clare Hedge the Home Manager of Leighton Rose Care Home. “The support from Mayor David Bligh and Parlimentary candidate Andrew Selous who put his support and carried out his statutory duty as our MP at the time behind our application to the Care Quality Commission to ensure we opened our doors to the community on time has been truly heart-warming and we look forward to becoming an integral part of the Leighton Buzzard community.”
The home is set to welcome its first residents during the week commencing 1st July 2024. Leighton Rose Care Home is now accepting applications and enquiries from those interested in learning more about the exceptional care services offered.
