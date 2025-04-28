Leighton Town FC to host a business networking event

Join us at our Business Networking evening on Thursday 15th May

Leighton Town Football Club are hosting their first Business Networking event on Thursday 15th May between 4pm and 7pm.

Join us for an exciting evening of connections, collaboration and community at the heart of Leighton Buzzard.

The event is free to attend for all local Leighton Buzzard businesses, and is an opportunity to meet and network with other local business people and find out more how Leighton Town FC are building partnerships with more local businesses and the vision to continue progressing as a Community based club and to climb to the next level in the non-league football pyramid.

Whether you're a local entrepreneur, business owner, senior manager or a start up, this is your opportunity to expand your network, hear from inspiring speakers, and discover how Leighton Town FC is growing it's impact ... both on and off the pitch.