MP visits Leighton Buzzard’s Tesco store to see their environmental efforts

Green initiatives to increase electric vehicle charging points and reduce plastic use and packaging were discussed when MP Andrew Selous visited Leighton Buzzard s Tesco store.

In the supermarket's mission to reduce plastic from their stores they have removed one billion pieces during 2020/21. Also, since 2018 they have disposed of 11,000 tonnes of the hardest to recycle materials from their packaging.

The Leighton Buzzard store is one of 171 branches to benefit from a soft plastics recycling point - these hard-to-recycle materials are often not routinely collected by local authorities.

Andrew Selous MP at Tesco

Six electric vehicle charging points can be found at the Leighton Buzzard store as part of Tesco’s larger commitment to install 2,400 charging points. Since being installed in April the Leighton Buzzard store’s charging points have been used over 900 times and saved 4,200kg of CO2.

Mr Selous MP said: "It is important for the necessary infrastructure to be in place to enable the transfer from petrol and diesel vehicles to electric ones and I am glad to see Tesco playing their part in allowing this to happen.