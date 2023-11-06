News you can trust since 1861
New owners for Heath and Reach's historic pub

The new owners say they are excited about taking over the pub
By Lynn Hughes
Published 6th Nov 2023, 16:23 GMT
The Heath Inn has a new owner
The Heath Inn has a new owner

A popular historic Heath and Reach pub has a new owner.

Specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co, organised the sale of The Heath Inn, an 18th-century property boasting many original period features throughout.

Previous owner Tracey Balen said: “Tim Widdows demonstrated professionalism and dedication throughout the entire process. His expertise and commitment ensured that this sale progressed despite a number of challenges along the way.”

Tim said: “Our utmost priority is to protect the interests of our clients, including the businesses and staff they have worked so hard to build. We are thrilled to have achieved a great price for our client whilst remaining as a confidential sale.”

The new owners said: “We are excited about taking on this historic and much-loved property and look forward to building the business further. We have some great plans for the future and hope the local community continue to support us.”