New owners for Heath and Reach's historic pub
A popular historic Heath and Reach pub has a new owner.
Specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co, organised the sale of The Heath Inn, an 18th-century property boasting many original period features throughout.
Previous owner Tracey Balen said: “Tim Widdows demonstrated professionalism and dedication throughout the entire process. His expertise and commitment ensured that this sale progressed despite a number of challenges along the way.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
Tim said: “Our utmost priority is to protect the interests of our clients, including the businesses and staff they have worked so hard to build. We are thrilled to have achieved a great price for our client whilst remaining as a confidential sale.”
The new owners said: “We are excited about taking on this historic and much-loved property and look forward to building the business further. We have some great plans for the future and hope the local community continue to support us.”