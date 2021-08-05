New pop-up campsite near Leighton Buzzard meeting the demand for UK staycations

A brand-new pop-up campsite in Slapton has welcomed its first visitors as many UK holidaymakers choose domestic breaks over trips abroad this summer.

Hill Farm and Orchard, which is also home to luxury glamping wigwams, has opened its 17-acre field to campers for the first time.

Inaugural visitors included local schoolchildren with their families and passing cyclist Daniel Coll, who was on a five-day biking challenge from Sheffield to London. On day four of his ride, he passed the new campsite as it opened.

Daniel Coll at the campsite

Daniel said: “I was extremely tired that night and the alternative would have been a very expensive hotel some miles away. The hospitality was spot on and it was a real honour and privilege to be the first camper on site.

“I have done a great deal of camping with my daughter over the last 10 years and was very impressed with the setup. A secure, clean efficient site and a wonderfully warm welcome. My daughter is a little old now for camping but it is exactly the sort of place I would take her knowing that she would meet other young people and have fun in a wonderfully safe environment.”

On August 17 , the site will open five new bell tents for hire, perfect for those who don’t have their own camping equipment.