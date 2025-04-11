Osborne Morris & Morgan in the running for top regional 2025 Awards

SME Awards 2025

Local law firm, Osborne Morris & Morgan, have been announced as finalists in three categories at the 2025 SME Bedfordshire Business Awards.

They are contenders for the Community Business of the Year, Central Bedfordshire Business of the Year and Best Enterprising Business categories.

Osborne Morris & Morgan, with their extensive range of legal services, including Wills, Court of Protection, Trusts, Probate, Lasting Powers of Attorney, Medical Negligence, Personal Injury and Conveyancing, promise to "make a difference" to people's lives.

Practice Director, Sarah Winters, said:

"We are absolutely thrilled to receive recognition in not just one, but three categories! Our teams have shown incredible dedication across all aspects of the business over the past year, and it's fantastic to see their hard work acknowledged.

Supporting the local community remains a priority for us. Over the past 12 months, we've been proud to take part in various initiatives, organising and contributing to projects that have helped raise funds for local charities and causes.

A huge thank you goes out to our valued clients and our committed teams at OMM. We couldn't have done this without you.

We're eagerly looking forward to the awards evening, celebrating alongside colleagues and other local businesses, regardless of the final outcome!"

Now in it's ninth year, the SME Bedfordshire Business Awards are designed to recognise and celebrate the achievements of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) across the region. The glittering awards night will be taking place on Thursday 19th June 2025 at the Riverside Suite, Venue 360, in Luton.