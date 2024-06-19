Osborne Morris & Morgan Solicitors take part in the London Legal Walk

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Local Leighton Buzzard Solicitors took part in the London Legal Walk on Tuesday 18 June 2024 raising money to support some of the most vulnerable members of society helping them to access life changing free legal advice.

What is the London Legal Walk?

For 20 years, the London Legal Walk has been bringing together the legal community to support free legal advice services on the frontline. These services are essential in helping individuals navigate complex legal issues.

London Legal Walk 2024

As the cost of living rises, the need for free legal help with debt, benefits, housing, asylum and domestic violence is now greater than ever. These challenges can be overwhelming, and access to legal advice can make a significant difference in their lives.

By joining this year's walk, the Osborne Morris & Morgan team aim to raise awareness and funds to ensure that these crucial services can continue to operate.